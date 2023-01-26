With the objective of guaranteeing a better quality of water and service to the community, the Public Services Company of the District of Santa Marta, Essmar, through his Aqueduct areawill carry out maintenance today on the grit traps of the Gaira river intake and will carry out maintenance work on the El Roble Drinking Water Treatment Plant.

It may interest you: They will carry out maintenance in the catchment of the Piedras and Mamatoco rivers

neighborhoods will present low pressures:

Quemada, Zarabanda, El Rodadero, Gaira, Tourist Corridor, La Paz, Vista Hermosa, Ayapel, Aeromar, Salguero and Cristo Rey.

Read more: Essmar will carry out maintenance at the ‘Mamatoco’ Plant and the Gaira River intake

It is important to note that, in the event of any eventuality Essmar is prepared to provide care through alternative means. We thank the citizens to contact the Unified Call Center 116 or landline 4209676.