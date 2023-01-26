Home News They perform maintenance on the sand traps of the Gaira river and the El Roble Ptap
News

They perform maintenance on the sand traps of the Gaira river and the El Roble Ptap

by admin
They perform maintenance on the sand traps of the Gaira river and the El Roble Ptap

With the objective of guaranteeing a better quality of water and service to the community, the Public Services Company of the District of Santa Marta, Essmar, through his Aqueduct areawill carry out maintenance today on the grit traps of the Gaira river intake and will carry out maintenance work on the El Roble Drinking Water Treatment Plant.

It may interest you: They will carry out maintenance in the catchment of the Piedras and Mamatoco rivers

neighborhoods will present low pressures:

Quemada, Zarabanda, El Rodadero, Gaira, Tourist Corridor, La Paz, Vista Hermosa, Ayapel, Aeromar, Salguero and Cristo Rey.

Read more: Essmar will carry out maintenance at the ‘Mamatoco’ Plant and the Gaira River intake

It is important to note that, in the event of any eventuality Essmar is prepared to provide care through alternative means. We thank the citizens to contact the Unified Call Center 116 or landline 4209676.

See also  [Must see over the wall]Why didn't Xi go abroad? | Xi Jinping | Absent from the two summits | CCP

You may also like

Balance Colombiatex 2023: historical figures and millionaire economic...

Parents protested again at the César Pompeyo Mendoza...

They reveal new details and a video about...

They have already lifted the embargo on the...

A man is arrested for extortion in Campoalegre

Consumption continues to fall due to forced adjustment...

Edict Zanny Felicia Blanquiceth Rodriguez

Health reform would create 40 high-level positions

Captured in the alleged leader of “Los Mercenarios”...

Zero Point plumb will be disassembled for technical...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy