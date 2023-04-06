Home Business Germany shares higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.50% By Investing.com
Germany shares higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.50% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.50%

Investing.com – Germany equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it gained 0.50%, while the index added 0.84%, while the index gained 0.72%.

The best performers of the session were Vonovia SE (ETR:), which rose 5.95% or 1.00 points to trade at 17.71 at the close. Meanwhile, Symrise AG (ETR:) was up 3.97% or 3.93 points to end at 102.85 and Commerzbank AG (ETR:) was up 2.25% or 0.22 points to 9.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Siemens AG (ETR:), which fell 1.96% or 2.82 points to trade at 141.12 at the close. Deutsche Telekom (ETR:) declined 1.93% or 0.44 points to end at 22.60 and Beiersdorf (ETR:) was down 1.22% or 1.50 points to 121.30 at the close.

The top performers on the MidCap Index (MDAX: ) were TAG Immobilien AG (ETR: ), which rose 6.59% to end at 6.73; LEG Immobilien AG (ETR: ), which was up 3.62% to settle at 50.38; Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR: ) rose 2.89% to trade at 2.92 at the close.

The worst performers were Gerresheimer AG (ETR:) which was down 4.28% to 88.25 in late trade, Nordex SE (ETR:) which lost 2.83% to settle at 12.00 and Encavis AG (ETR:) which was down 1.26% to end at 12.00. The price is 15.73.

The top performers on the TecDAX were SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR: ), which rose 4.73% to end at 97.50, Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR: ), which was up 2.89% to settle at 2.92 and Morphosys (ETR: ). 🙂 Up 2.47% to close at 17.00.

See also  Ferretti Group optimistic, profit at 60 million and orders at 1.3 billion

The worst performers of the session were Nordex SE (ETR:) which was down 2.83% to 12.00 in late trade, Deutsche Telekom (ETR:) which lost 1.93% to settle at 22.60 and Cancom AG (ETR:) which was down 1.53% to end at 22.60. The price is 29.64.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, 405 stocks rose, outnumbering the number of stocks that closed down—250, while 94 stocks remained unchanged, basically flat.

A measure of implied volatility for DAX 30 options fell 3.11 percent to 19.02.

Gold futures options for June delivery fell 0.48% or 9.70 points to $2,025.90. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for May delivery fell 0.27% (0.22 points) to $80.39, while the June London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 0.22% (0.19) to trade at $84.80.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.28%, and the exchange rate was 1.09; at the same time, EUR/GBP was basically flat by 0.30%, and the quotation was 0.88.

U.S. dollar index futures were down 0.05% at 101.49.

