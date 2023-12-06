Home » Latino Recovery: Mexican Peso Stronger Than Dollar After Weak US Job Creation
Business

Latino Recovery: Mexican Peso Stronger Than Dollar After Weak US Job Creation

by admin
Latino Recovery: Mexican Peso Stronger Than Dollar After Weak US Job Creation

Today, December 6, the price of the dollar is making waves in Latin America as the exchange rate fluctuates in countries such as Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, and Nicaragua. According to AS USA LatinoRecovery, the Mexican peso beat the dollar after low job creation in the US, as reported by Investing.com. The price of the dollar fell to around 17.20 against the Mexican Peso following weak US ADP employment data, as indicated by FXStreet Spanish site. This caused the markets in Latin America to rise due to expectations of rate cuts in the US after the release of the employment data, according to LA NACION.

In light of these developments, it is important to stay informed about the closing of stock markets today, December 5, 2023, in Mexico. TV Azteca is expected to provide more information on this topic as it becomes available. Stay tuned for further updates on the evolving situation regarding the price of the dollar in Latin America.

See also  The Treasury is looking for funds to relaunch Tim and the network

You may also like

Tim loses another 0.47%, Labriola’s road show begins...

In the Culdesac district, tenants are not allowed...

Green houses, final green light. But the center-right...

The first stock ETF with a scale exceeding...

Kremlin proposes deal: frozen funds in exchange for...

Western Union Announces Resumption of Remittances to Cuba:...

Resolution 35 of 02/20/2024 – Agreement between

FAA report gives Boeing dismal rating – News

The analysis by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) photographs...

After surpassing Tesla, BYD encounters difficulties in going...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy