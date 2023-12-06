Latino Recovery: Mexican Peso Stronger Than Dollar After Weak US Job Creation

Today, December 6, the price of the dollar is making waves in Latin America as the exchange rate fluctuates in countries such as Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, and Nicaragua. According to AS USA LatinoRecovery, the Mexican peso beat the dollar after low job creation in the US, as reported by Investing.com. The price of the dollar fell to around 17.20 against the Mexican Peso following weak US ADP employment data, as indicated by FXStreet Spanish site. This caused the markets in Latin America to rise due to expectations of rate cuts in the US after the release of the employment data, according to LA NACION.

In light of these developments, it is important to stay informed about the closing of stock markets today, December 5, 2023, in Mexico. TV Azteca is expected to provide more information on this topic as it becomes available. Stay tuned for further updates on the evolving situation regarding the price of the dollar in Latin America.

