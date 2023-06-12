Home » Germany shares higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.93% By Investing.com
Germany shares higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.93% By Investing.com

Germany shares higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.93% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.93%

Investing.com – Germany equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it rose 0.93%, while the index climbed 0.56%, while the index gained 0.99%.

The best performers of the session were Adidas (ETR: ), which rose 5.53% or 8.84 points to trade at 168.84 at the close. Meanwhile, Rheinmetall AG (ETR:) was up 3.58% or 8.60 points to end at 249.10 and Sartorius AG Vz (ETR:) was up 2.71% or 8.90 points to 337.30 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fresenius AG (ETR:), which fell 1.51% or 0.39 points to trade at 25.44 at the close. Symrise AG (ETR:) declined 0.87% or 0.80 points to end at 91.32 and Vonovia SE (ETR:) was down 0.64% or 0.12 points to 18.56 at the close.

The top performers on the MDAX were Prosiebensat 1 Media AG (ETR: ), which rose 5.38% to end at 8.58; Hensoldt Ag (ETR: ), which was up 5.18% at the close at 29.26; Wacker Chemie (ETR: ) 🙂 Up 4.75% to close at 122.40.

The worst performers were CTS Eventim AG (ETR:) which was down 8.87% to 64.70 in late trade, Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC (ETR:) which was down 4.78% to settle at 1.10 and United Internet AG (ETR:) which was down 3.71%, closing at 12.97.

The top performers on the Technology Index (TecDAX: ) were Hensoldt Ag (ETR: ), which rose 5.18% to 29.26, ADTRAN Holdingsa Inc (ETR: ), which was up 3.66% to settle at 9.07 and Sartorius AG Vz (ETR: ) rose 2.71% to close at 337.30.

The worst performers were CompuGroup Medical AG (ETR:) which was down 4.69% to 46.34 in late trade, United Internet AG (ETR:) which was down 3.71% to settle at 12.97 and Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:) which was down 1.56%, closing at 2.58.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, 410 stocks rose, outnumbering the number of stocks that closed down – 257, while 81 stocks remained unchanged, basically flat.

Symrise AG (ETR:) shares fell to three-year lows; falling 0.87% or 0.80 to 91.32 at the close. United Internet Shares in AG (ETR:) fell to 5-year troughs; falling 3.71% or 0.50 to 12.97 at the close. Shares in United Internet AG (ETR:) fell to 5-year troughs; losing 3.71% or 0.50 to 12.97 at the close.

Implied volatility, which measures DAX 30 options, rose 0.62% to 14.69.

The August gold futures option contract was down 0.36%, or 7.20 points, at $1,970.00. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for July delivery fell 3.89% (2.73 points) to $67.44, while the August London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 3.48% (2.60) to trade at $72.19.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.02%, and the exchange rate was 1.08; at the same time, EUR/GBP was basically flat at 0.48%, with a quotation of 0.86.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.13% to 103.28.

