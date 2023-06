Sandro Wagner attracted attention with his hoarse voice during the game of the German national team. Photo: IMAGO/Revierfoto

The DFB-Elf cannot convince in the game against Ukraine on Monday evening. The co-commentator of the game, Sandro Wagner, on the other hand, collects a few sympathy points, as can be seen on Twitter.

The German footballNational team just averted the 215th defeat in their 1000th international match at the big anniversary, but a year before the European Championships at home they are far from the hoped-for title form.

On Twitter, this ensures 3: 3 (1: 2) of the DFBteams, of course, again for topics of conversation and national coach Hansi Flick also gets his fat off in the usual form.

A user quickly throws another name into the room: Sandro Wagner, co-commentator of the game.

One can hope, after all, nothing is known about the future of the former national player and Bayern professional. On Sunday, Wagner successfully completed his first coaching job and brought SpVgg Unterhaching back into the 3rd division.

In any case, Wagner’s Hachinger team wants to celebrate the ascent on Mallorca. “Maybe I’ll follow. On Tuesday you might see me at Ballermann, keep your eyes open!” he said on Sunday.

On Monday, not only was the national team game on the calendar for Wagner, but also his last coaching exam. And now? – He rules out further employment as head coach for the near future. “I just want to sit in and study for a year now. I need vacation and rest. It was all too much, even with the television. I’m done and I’m doing less now,” he said on Sunday after the climb.