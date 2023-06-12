Home » Slavia is dealing with foreign reinforcements. The offensive midfielder is already in Prague
Football Slavia intends to significantly expand its options in the offensive for the next season. The freshest and currently the hottest object of interest for the Czech vice-champion? Twenty-three-year-old Norwegian central midfielder or winger Conrad Wallem from Odds BK club. According to Sport.cz, Wallem is currently in Prague because the Norwegian club has given him permission to do so. “Slavia is interested in him, ten percent is missing from the agreement,” a well-informed source told Sport.cz.

