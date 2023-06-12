«At Milan I signed in blank. He wanted to take me to Monza, he offered me a villa with a butler »-breaking latest news

â€˜I was shaving while listening to the TV in the background. Then La7 interrupted the broadcast to inform that Silvio Berlusconi was dead». Arrigo Sacchi, the Milan coach who made a revolution in the world of football in the late 1980s cannot hold back his tears as he retraces the stages of a professional and human relationship that lasted 37 years. Â «I owe him a lot, I have always been grateful to him since, as soon as they hired me at Milan, I replied to them“ either you are geniuses, or you are crazy ”Â».

Arrigo, what is the main quality you recognize in your president?

Â«He had courage and no one can say it better than me since he took me to Milan when I was coaching Parma. He had a vision, he recognized and identified qualities in me that even I didn’t think I had.’

The day it all began?

Â«A friendly match in August 1986, at the end of the first half which ended 0-0, the Parma president told me that the Cavaliere wanted to meet me. I met him and Silvio, impressed by the game shown by my team, promised me that he would follow my path».

Did the paths cross soon after?

Â«Yes, it so happened that our clubs faced each other in the Coppa Italia, at the time there were the groups. Milan had just completed the signing campaign that summer with five prominent names, Donadoni, Massaro, Giovanni Galli, Bonetti and Galderisi. We beat the Rossoneri 1-0 and Berlusconi confirmed his intention to keep an eye on me».

Then what happened?

Â«By a twist of fate we were drawn again paired with Milan for the round of 16 of the Italian Cup and again we won 1-0. It was February 1987 and Bortolazzi scored the decisive goal. Then Ettore Rognoni, head of Mediaset’s sports services and a great friend of mine, informed me that Berlusconi was inviting me to dinner at Arcore. I went and found him, Galliani and obviously Rognoni who had accompanied me. We talked about everything, it seemed that we had known each other for a lifetime».

How was the job offer formulated?

Â«The following Friday I was supposed to meet a club from Serie A, Fiorentina, and I didn’t intend to cancel the appointment. I really didn’t think about it, I had gone to do double training with Parma but when I got home my wife told me that Ettore had called several times. So the day before the meeting with the management of Fiorentina, thanks to the mediation of Rognoni – trait d’union between the parties -, I went to dinner in Milan where Berlusconi was not there because he was busy putting CarrÃ and Baudo under contract for tv. However, the whole elite of Fininvest executives was waiting for me. Galliani, Confalonieri, Dell’Utri. I signed and said “you put the amount you want”. That astute Adriano wrote a figure lower than what I received at Parma».

What will you miss about Silvio?

'He was an innovator, in every field, even in politics. In football, in the decade between the 1990s, Italian teams dominated in Europe: he broke into a pond with the force of an avalanche. He has allowed football to gain an international dimension never achieved before».

One piece of advice the president didn’t follow?

â€œI told him to take Sarri. “If he puts him on the bench, he proves once again that he is ten years ahead of the others” I suggested. But he paid no attention to me.’

Tell the truth, have you ever been intrusive?

â€˜Never with me. At the beginning of the adventure, after the defeat against Espanyol, he asked me if I needed help. Faced with my difficulty, he came to Milanello and summoned the team to his office, and 25 seconds were enough. It was extraordinary. “I have total faith in Arrigo. Whoever follows him will stay, whoever is not with him will go away. We won the championship».

Last time you saw him?

Â«This winter he had invited me to Arcore but in December I caught Covid. I told him I would go in the spring but there was no time. Does he know that he wanted to take me with him to Monza? Â».

Come andÃ²?

“He flattered me: ‘come, do what you want, I’ll give you a nice villa with a butler'”.

Was he as generous as many who have worked with him relate?

Â«As I told you, my initial salary at Milan wasn't particularly high. I negotiated the doubling of salary in case of success. After the 4-0 win over Steaua in Bucharest, Silvio confessed to me "I've never spent my money better". I will be grateful to him for life. What a bad day it is today.' Arrigo weeps for his friend and the good life he was.