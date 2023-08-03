How to Save Money on Medicines: Tips from Altroconsumo

Title: How to Save on Medicines Without Compromising Health – Altroconsumo’s Tips

Florence, Italy – According to a recent report by the Observatory on the use of AIFA medicines (Osmed), the average citizen in Italy pays approximately 156 euros per year for medicines, with the national health system covering an additional 202 euros, bringing the total to 358 euros. However, Altroconsumo, the consumer association, suggests that it is possible to save without compromising health.

Altroconsumo’s first tip is to buy only necessary medicines and avoid products of dubious efficacy. They emphasize that there are no miraculous elixirs, even in pharmacies. By recognizing medications based on their active principle, consumers have the option to choose between buying the generic drug or the more expensive “brand” drug. For example, the 10-gram tube of “crema Zovirax,” indicated in the treatment of Herpes simplex skin infections, costs 21.50 euros, while the generic “Acyclovir” EG cream of the same quantity only costs 9.50 euros. By choosing the generic alternative, consumers can save around 12 euros.

Comparing prices is another effective way to save money on medicines. Altroconsumo advises not to limit oneself to the nearest pharmacy but to explore parapharmacies, the health corners of hypermarkets, and online pharmacies. These platforms often offer a wide range of non-prescription drugs at varying prices. For instance, a pack of 20 painkiller tablets of “Okitask” can be priced anywhere between 5.80 euros to 10.80 euros. While hypermarkets and online platforms are generally more cost-effective, interesting promotions can also be found in traditional pharmacies.

Altroconsumo also advises against unnecessary duplication of medicines. Many brands offer drugs with the same active ingredient, such as ibuprofen in 200 milligram tablets. For example, medicines like Cibalgina, Buscofen, Moment, Subitene, Nurofen, Algofen, and Spididol all contain ibuprofen and have the same effects. Buying multiple drugs with the same active ingredient is unnecessary and a waste of money. To avoid this, Altroconsumo encourages consumers to learn to recognize drugs based on their active principle, even though they may have slightly different names due to being produced by the same pharmaceutical company and belonging to the same product line.

By following these tips, Altroconsumo believes that citizens can reduce their expenses on medicines without compromising their health. It is crucial for consumers to be informed and make smart choices when purchasing medications.

Please note: The information provided in this article is based on the report published by Osmed and Altroconsumo’s recommendations. It is always recommended to consult with healthcare professionals before making any decisions regarding medication purchases or usage.

