Home » After Fitch Downgrade: New Big Short? Bill Ackman is now betting against US Treasuries
News

After Fitch Downgrade: New Big Short? Bill Ackman is now betting against US Treasuries

by admin
After Fitch Downgrade: New Big Short? Bill Ackman is now betting against US Treasuries

Bill Ackman is betting heavily on a fall in the value of the 30-year US Treasury after the US downgrade to hedge against the impact of higher long-term interest rates on equities.

Bill Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, sees this strategy not only as a protective measure, but also as an opportunity with a high probability of success. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he explained that he was “short in size” on the US 30-year Treasury because it was “a highly likely single bet”.

“I’m surprised at how low US long-term interest rates have stayed given the structural changes that are likely to lead to higher long-term inflation, including de-globalization, higher defense costs, the energy transition, growing entitlements and greater bargaining power in the US workers,” Ackman said in the tweet.

See also  Xi Jinping made important instructions on the gas explosion accident at Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant in Xingqing District, Yinchuan City, Ningxia- China Daily

You may also like

About Putin, Tebboune, and Qais Saeed: Are those...

What one finds in Santa Marta

Provincial Leaders Xin Changxing and Xu Kunlin Inspect...

SV Waldhof finds new main sponsor

Son Sook “Even if I’m born again…a theater...

Who are those accused of murdering a police...

Detonations of aerial bombs off Horumersiel completed |...

What does the chairman of the National Council...

Bus accident with migrants leaves at least 15...

Hebei Activates Flood Storage and Detention Areas to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy