LG launches the world’s first wireless OLED TV!

LG Announces World‘s First Wireless OLED TV: LG SIGNATURE OLED M (Model 97M3), the majestic 97-inch OLED TV with Zero Connect box available today in South Korea and arriving later this year as well in other key markets including Europe and North America.

With LG SIGNATURE OLED M, LG reaffirms its leadership in the premium TV segment: an achievement achieved thanks to the solid technical and design knowledge developed during 10 years of innovations focused on OLED technology. Its 97-inch OLED screen – the largest on the market with its approximately 245 cm diagonal – and the Zero Connect box represent the world‘s first wireless solution capable of transmitting 4K video and audio in real time at 120Hz.

The Zero Connect box is the heart of the new solution designed by LG. It is a separate device that sends video and audio signals to the screen completely wirelessly. The user can place it up to 10 meters away from the screen, to enjoy an immersive viewing experience while keeping the environment perfectly tidy. The LG SIGNATURE OLED M screen is therefore completely free of cables, except for the power cable.

The wireless installation has been designed for those who want to connect devices and peripherals, such as game consoles and set-top boxes, but also digital terrestrial or satellite cables to the television, avoiding the formation of skeins of cables that get knotted behind to the screen. In fact, the Zero Connect box accommodates all the typical connections of a TV, such as the HDMI 2.1, USB and LAN ports, as well as the RF and Bluetooth connections, simplifying the connection of the various devices or peripherals and making this product a milestone to all intents and purposes. in the evolution of TVs.

To ensure smooth transmission of images and sound, LG has developed a proprietary technology capable of sending large amounts of data up to 3 times faster than the current Wi-Fi 6E standard. Features that allow the Zero Connect box to also support signals such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In addition, the box identifies the optimal signal transmission path and has a built-in antenna that can be adjusted according to the position of the screen.

Stripped of all the bulky electronics of common TVs, the LG SIGNATURE OLED M screen offers an even more essential, modern and elegant design. A solution called Gallery Design which, thanks to the zero-gap bracket, allows the TV to be positioned perfectly adherent to the wall, guaranteeing a clean and refined installation.

The extraordinary new 97-inch TV will soon be joined by new models in 83 and 77-inch cuts with the same unique features offered by the OLED screen and Zero Connect technology.

“97M3’s performance is the result of LG’s ten-year commitment as a pioneer of the entertainment market, always attentive to people’s needs and the evolution of their lifestyles”, said Baik Seon-pill, leader of the Development division Products of LG Home Entertainment Company. “In addition to offering a world-class viewing experience on an ultra-large screen, our first-of-its-kind wireless LG SIGNATURE OLED M gives you the ability to experience more freedom within your home.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

