Germany shares mixed at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.03% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany shares mixed at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.03%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it rose 0.03%, while the index climbed 0.52%, while the index fell 0.06%.

The best performers of the session were Siemens Energy AG (ETR:), which rose 2.98% or 0.63 points to trade at 21.77 at the close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank AG (ETR:) was up 2.47% or 0.24 points to end at 9.79 and Deutsche Post DHL Group AG (ETR:) was up 2.08% or 0.88 points to 42.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Börse (ETR:), which fell 7.73% or 14.15 points to trade at 169.00 at the close. Infineon AG (ETR:) declined 4.47% or 1.51 points to end at 32.40 and BASF AG (ETR:) was down 4.30% or 2.15 points to 47.99.

The top performers on the MDAX index were Delivery Hero AG (ETR: ), which rose 9.92% to end at 36.08, Nemetschek AG (ETR: ), which was up 9.23% to settle at 68.42 and Befesa SA (ETR: ) rose 3.75% to close at 40.36.

The worst performers of the session were Aixtron SE (ETR:) which was down 8.88% to 25.13 in late trade, RTL Group SA (ETR:) which lost 8.87% to settle at 43.98 and Puma SE (ETR:) which was down 6.51%. The closing price was 52.00.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Nemetschek AG (ETR: ) which rose 9.23% to 68.42, Suse SA (ETR: ) which was up 2.95% to settle at 16.75 and Cancom AG (ETR: ) which rose 2.84%, closing at 31.88.

The worst performers were Aixtron SE (ETR:) which was down 8.88% to 25.13 in late trade, Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG (ETR:) which was down 6.00% to 34.95 and Infineon (ETR:) which was down 4.47 %, with a closing price of 32.40.

349 stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange rose, outnumbering the number of stocks that closed down – 309, while 93 stocks remained unchanged, basically flat.

Siemens Energy AG (ETR:) shares rose to hit one-year highs; up 2.98% or 0.63 to 21.77 at the close. Shares in Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG (ETR:) fell to 1-year lows; down 6.00% or 2.23 to 34.95.

A measure of implied volatility for DAX 30 options fell 3.05 percent to 17.83.

Gold futures options for June delivery rose 0.07%, or 1.35 points, to $1,997.35. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery rose 0.92% (0.68 points) to $74.98, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract rose 0.81% (0.63) to trade at $78.35.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.26%, and the exchange rate was 1.10; at the same time, EUR/GBP was basically flat by 0.27%, and the quotation was 0.88.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.15% to 101.36.

