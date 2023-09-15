Germany signs American space agreement Artemis

On Thursday (local time), Germany became the 29th country to sign the US-led “Artemis” multilateral space agreement. “It is crucial to demonstrate unity and solidarity and Germany’s signing signals unity among ESA’s nations,” Mike Gold, NASA’s former head of international affairs and one of the main architects of the agreement, told Reuters . The signing took place at the residence of German Ambassador Andreas Michaelis in Washington. The Artemis program was launched in 2019 to land astronauts on the moon again since Apollo 17 by 2027. Several short- and long-term missions under the program aim to use the moon as a spacecraft testing site. Another part of the agreement aims to establish rules of conduct to prevent careless interference in space and on the moon.

