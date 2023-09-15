Home » Germany signs American space agreement Artemis
Business

Germany signs American space agreement Artemis

by admin
Germany signs American space agreement Artemis

On Thursday (local time), Germany became the 29th country to sign the US-led “Artemis” multilateral space agreement. “It is crucial to demonstrate unity and solidarity and Germany’s signing signals unity among ESA’s nations,” Mike Gold, NASA’s former head of international affairs and one of the main architects of the agreement, told Reuters . The signing took place at the residence of German Ambassador Andreas Michaelis in Washington. The Artemis program was launched in 2019 to land astronauts on the moon again since Apollo 17 by 2027. Several short- and long-term missions under the program aim to use the moon as a spacecraft testing site. Another part of the agreement aims to establish rules of conduct to prevent careless interference in space and on the moon.

See also  Seedmatch ruling could invalidate thousands of contracts

You may also like

McDonald’s Offers Double Cheeseburger for $0.50 on National...

Santander, uphill negotiations with unions on restructuring

Joko Winterscheidt: This is what his tangled corporate...

Stock markets fall as US inflation data fails...

Autostrade per l’Italia, new top management for the...

Controversy Erupts over Ban on Delivery Riders Resting...

Impending mass layoffs – the e-bike boom is...

PARVAL Expands Presence in Dominican Republic with New...

Resolution 22 of 09/04/2023 – Finalization of the...

Kweichow Moutai and Dove to Launch Wine-Filled Chocolate:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy