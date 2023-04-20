Home » Meloni against the Done for the cartoon on Lollobrigida: “That’s my sister”
Meloni against the Done for the cartoon on Lollobrigida: "That's my sister"

by admin
Meloni against the Done for the cartoon on Lollobrigida: “That’s my sister”

Natangelo’s cartoon makes fun of “ethnic replacement”

Meloni against Travaglio: “You won’t stop us”. The offending cartoon

Fdi is on a rampage for the cartoon signed by Natangelo and published on the front page of the Done Dailyportrays just the sister by Georgia melons, minister’s wife Lollobrigida, while it is at Bed with a black man. He asks her: “And your husband?”. She replies: “Don’t worry, he stays all day fighting ethnic substitution“. Prime Minister Meloni intervenes with a post on Facebook: “The one portrayed in the cartoon is Arianna. A person that does not hold office public, guilty above all of being my sister. Slammed into the front page with unworthy allusions, in contempt of any respect towards a donnaa madrea person whose life comes used and shredded only to attack a Government considered enemy. And the deafening silence on such a thing, from those who from morning to night claim to make us moralplastically demonstrates the bad faith by which we are surrounded”.

“But if someone – continues the premier – thinks of stop us Like this, wrong big. The more I am surrounded by this ferocity, the more I am convinced that I have to do my job well. With love. There badness without limits we leave it to the self-proclaimed good“. The group leader of Brothers of Italy in the Thomas Chamber Photos raises the issue in a note sent to news agencies. “Waiting for a unanimous condemnation by all political forces, Pd, 5 stars and others, right-thinking and the feminist world, the director Labor assume the responsibility than what his newspaper publishes e apologizeto Minister Lollobrigida and Arianna Meloni I address the whole my closeness“.

See also  Climate change, Lagarde (ECB): 'time is running out, banks adapt to carbon-neutral economy by 2050'

Travaglio: “I don’t explain jokes to those who don’t understand them”

“I can’t spend my time explaining lines to people who don’t understand them.” The director of Fatto Quotidiano, Marco Travaglio, told Ansa regarding the controversy over the cartoon that appeared today on the newspaper’s front page.

