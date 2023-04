DNIPRO – He’s in Amsterdam, the photographer Evgeniy Maloletka. There she received the news of the World Press Photo assigned to her shot of March 9, 2022. The number 3 hospital in Mariupol. The maternity ward, bombed by the Russians who were laying siege to the port city. A woman is on a stretcher, a strawberry blanket under her. She is pregnant, she is young.