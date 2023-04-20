Juve ruling, the scenarios after the partially accepted appeal

From the searches of 2021 to the sentence of the Guarantee Commission which suspended the 15 penalty points assigned to Juventus by the FIGC Court of Appeal. The two strands (capital gains and ‘salary maneuvers’), the investigation by the Turin and federal prosecutors, the resignation of Agnelli and the board of directors. All the stages of the ‘Prisma’ investigation into Juventus’ accounts JUVE APPEAL ON -15, JUDGMENT AND LIVE REACTIONS SPORTING-JUVE LIVE