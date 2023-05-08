Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.05% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.05%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher .

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it declined 0.05%, while the index lost 0.28% and gained 0.01%.

The best performers of the session were Commerzbank AG (ETR:), which rose 1.50% or 0.15 points to trade at 9.91 at the close. Meanwhile, Hannover Rueck SE (ETR:) was up 1.41% or 2.65 points to end at 189.95 and BMW AG (ETR:) was up 1.28% or 1.38 points to 108.92 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Merck & Co (ETR:), which fell 2.51% or 4.15 points to trade at 161.35 at the close. Munich Re AG (ETR:) declined 2.31% or 7.80 points to end at 330.30 and Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG Preferred (ETR:) was down 1.52% or 1.75 points to 113.70.

The top performers on the MDAX were Talanx (ETR: ), which rose 5.02% to end at 45.62, TeamViewer AG (ETR: ), which was up 3.01% to settle at 15.22 and Prosiebensat 1 Media AG (ETR: ) rose 2.86% to close at 7.98.

The worst performers of the stock Rational AG (ETR: ) were down 8.52% to 644.00 in late trade, Evotec AG (ETR: ) lost 3.97% to settle at 16.32 and Scout24 AG (ETR: ) was down 3.46% to end at 16.32 in late trade. The price is 57.44.

The top performers on the Technology Index ( TecDAX ) were TeamViewer AG (ETR: ) which rose 3.01% to 15.22, Jenoptik AG (ETR: ) which was up 2.36% to settle at 29.52 and Suse SA (ETR: ) which rose 1.68%, closing at 16.38.

The worst performers of the session were Evotec AG (ETR:) which was down 3.97% to 16.32 in late trade, Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG (ETR:) which lost 2.73% to settle at 33.82 and Siltronic AG (ETR:) which was down 2.64% , with a closing price of 62.65.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, 352 stocks rose, outnumbering the number of stocks that closed down—314. At the same time, 83 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

Shares in BMW AG (ETR:) rose to 5-year highs; up 1.28% or 1.38 to 108.92 at the close.

Implied volatility, which measures DAX 30 options, rose 0.32% to 18.57.

Gold futures options for June delivery rose 0.48%, or 9.65 points, to $2,034.45. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery rose 2.44% (1.74 points), quoted at $73.08, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract rose 2.15% (1.62), trading at $76.92.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.09%, and the exchange rate was 1.10; at the same time, EUR/GBP was basically flat by 0.10%, and the quotation was 0.87.

U.S. dollar index futures were down 0.03% at 100.97.