Gestational diabetes – underestimated consequences for mother and child

Gestational diabetes is the most common metabolic disease during pregnancy. The expectant mothers experience temporarily elevated blood sugar levels. They also lead to health risks after birth. Nevertheless, follow-up appointments are hardly ever attended.

Increasing prevalence of gestational diabetes

In 2020 around 759,827 children were born in Germany. About 56,200 women developed gestational diabetes during pregnancy. In addition, there are almost 8,000 mothers who previously suffered from type 2 diabetes. This illustrates an alarming trend, as Associate Professor Dr. medical Katharina Laubner from the Department of Endocrinology and Diabetology at the University Hospital in Freiburg. During this time, the body of a pregnant woman is exposed to considerable stress, which can lead to disorders of the blood sugar metabolism.

Risks for mothers and babies after gestational diabetes

Gestational diabetes has serious implications for both mother and child. Although the elevated blood sugar levels are temporary, they affect the health of both the mother and the unborn baby. The connection between mother and child via the placenta means that high blood sugar levels in the mother can have a negative impact on the baby. This can cause the baby to overgrow, which in turn can cause difficulties in delivery. In addition, the risk of developmental disorders and later metabolic problems such as obesity increases.

Long term consequences for mothers

Gestational diabetes also increases the risk of complications in the mother. After birth, GDM is considered to be prediabetes, which greatly increases the risk of type 2 diabetes later in life. One study found that women with GDM are almost 10 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes. In addition, the probability of cardiovascular complications such as heart attack and stroke increases significantly.

Need for structured aftercare

Die German Diabetes Society (DDG) therefore warns of the risks and emphasizes the importance of structured aftercare for women with gestational diabetes. This should include regular screening for type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other risk factors. Nevertheless, more than 60 percent of the women affected do not take advantage of these offers. There is an urgent need for action here to increase the awareness of patients and medical staff.

Sources: DDG, Science Information Service

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

