Passengers of the R-29H reported an assault; the thief has already been caught

After a complaint from the passengers of route 29H, Carlos Andrés Díaz Ramírez, who was engaged in robbery, was captured on the Army Boulevard in the direction from East to West.

The population identified him as an assailant and they seized three cell phones that he took from his victims. Now, he will be put in order of justice.

“We will not allow more damage to honest Salvadorans,” the authorities warned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

