Get 50% Off the Nike Jumpman Two Trey High Top Sneakers at the Brand’s Outlet

If you are in the market for some high basketball shoes that offer a premium style, look no further than Nike’s “Two-Trey.” Designed as a tribute to basketball legend Michael Jordan, these sneakers are now available at a 50% discount, priced at only 74.97 euros instead of 149.99 euros at the Nike outlet.

The Jumpman Two Trey sneakers for men feature high-quality genuine leather uppers and a cushioned sole with Air cushioning, paying homage to the AJ11 and AJ12 sneakers. These high-top sneakers exude elegance and are perfect for casual outfits. They are available in both white and black, and come in sizes ranging from 40 to 50.5, depending on the color chosen. The foam midsole and padded ankle area with a soft fabric lining provide maximum comfort and support, while the sturdy yet lightweight rubber outsole with a herringbone pattern on the forefoot ensures maximum traction on all surfaces. Pair these sneakers with Bermuda shorts, jeans, or cargo pants for a stylish look.

In addition to the discount on the sneakers, Nike offers shipping for 5 euros, but it’s free on purchases over 99 euros. Nike Members can also enjoy free shipping. Other products related to sneaker care and maintenance, such as professional sneaker cleaners, shoe shapers, and waterproofing sprays, are also available for purchase.

Images: Nike

