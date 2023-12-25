Colombian dies in traffic accident in Australia; The tragedy occurred after a Novena

Colombian Man Dies in Tragic Accident in Australia

A young Colombian man named Santiago Pérez has tragically died in a traffic accident in Australia. The 27-year-old from Bogotá was involved in the accident after attending a Novena celebration, according to his brother, Juan Sebastián Pérez.

“I was in the Ninth celebrating my cousin’s birthday, he leaves the celebration and goes on the motorcycle, it was a high-displacement one; According to what the girlfriend tells me, he was not going fast,” said Juan Sebastián Pérez in an interview with Noticias Caracol.

It is believed that Santiago experienced dizziness before losing control of the motorcycle, resulting in the crash. His family is now seeking assistance to repatriate his body back to Colombia from Australia.

A year ago, Santiago had left Colombia to fulfill his dream of living and working in Australia. His loved ones are now asking for help to cover the expensive repatriation costs.

His aunt, Dora María Bello, has requested support through a fundraising campaign and has expressed the wish for Santiago to be able to return to Colombia to say goodbye to his family.

Colombian singer Juanes has also shared the fundraising campaign to help bring Santiago’s body back to Colombia, urging his followers to assist in the effort.

“Help is needed to repatriate Santiago to Colombia. He had an accident in Australia and died. Here is the campaign of María Fernanda Pérez, his wife, in case you want and can help. In Memory of Santiago Pérez,” wrote Juanes on the social networking platform X.

The family is hopeful that with the support of the community, they will be able to bring Santiago home to rest in peace in his country of origin.