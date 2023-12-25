Now you can get this great Lenovo laptop with Windows 11 and Microsoft 365 for only 239 euros

Get the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Gen 7 laptop now for only 239 euros with the latest Amazon offer

Buying a new laptop is never easy. There are many options available on the market in order to correctly adapt to all tastes, needs and budgets, although it is true that firms like Lenovo always have equipment that adapts to what each person is looking for, with interesting prices.

One of the most interesting options, mainly for people looking for a simple but durable laptop, is the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Gen 7. We are talking about a team that equips a 15.6-inch screen, Intel processor, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD storage, enough to move Windows 11 and include Microsoft 365 with Office. And, taking advantage of Amazon’s latest offer, get the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Gen 7 for only 239 euros becomes a reality.

As we mentioned, the truth is that within the laptop sector, The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Gen 7 turns out to be a spectacular option by complying with all the aspects to look at when buying a cheap laptop. It comes with a beautiful arctic gray design, which leaves room for a 15.6-inch large HD screen great for playing multimedia content.

At internal level, it comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor that, accompanied by 4GB RAM, the Intel UHD Graphics 600 and the 128 GB SSD storage will offer good performance for everyday use, being great for office tasks. Comes with Windows 11 Home already installed as standard, and also includes 1 year subscription to Microsoft 365 which means that you will have 1 TB of cloud storage and the Office package with applications such as Word, Excel or PowerPoint, among other interesting advantages.

On the other hand, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Gen 7 laptop stands out for how prepared it is to work on mobility. Comes with a lightweight design that allows you to take it anywhere, as well as with a long-lasting battery so you don’t have a problem. Furthermore, it incorporates multiple USB ports, USB-C, HDMI, SD card reader and audio jack so that you will not have any problem connecting all your accessories.

Thus, Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Gen 7 laptop turns out to be a great option for users who are looking for basic equipment for office tasks, browsing the Internet and other similar options. It offers correct performance, and comes with interesting benefits such as the Windows 11 operating system installed as standard or the 1-year Microsoft 365 subscription whose separate price is quite high.

Remember that by taking advantage of the latest Amazon offer for a limited time you will have the option to buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Gen 7 laptop for only 239 euros, a great price considering the characteristics of the equipment. As a detail, it can also be purchased for a limited time at 239 euros at PcComponentes, although in this case it would not include the Microsoft 365 subscription. On the other hand, Amazon’s offer is also interesting in that it includes free returns until January 31, 2024 making it a perfect option to give as a Christmas gift.

