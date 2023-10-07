Get Ready for Amazing Discounts at the Liverpool Night Sale!

Liverpool Department Store Announces Exciting Promotions for Night Sale Event

By: Ofelia Fierros

The Liverpool Department Store is gearing up for its highly anticipated Liverpool Night Sale, which will take place from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8. Customers will have the opportunity to enjoy incredible discounts and promotions either online or in person at any of the Liverpool stores throughout Mexico.

During the Liverpool Night Sale, a wide range of products will be available at discounted prices. From cell phones, furniture, electronics, appliances, and household items to clothing and footwear for women, men, and children, shoppers can expect to find great deals on their favorite items.

When is the Liverpool Night Sale?

The Liverpool Night Sale is one of four major night sales organized by the store each year. The first event, “Liverpool Night for Moms,” typically takes place in April, followed by “Liverpool Night for Dads” in June. The third night sale, “The Liverpool Anniversary Night,” will take place in October, while the final event, “Liverpool Christmas Night,” will occur in December.

The Liverpool Night Sale will kick off on Friday, October 6 and will be available for both online purchases and in-store shopping at all Liverpool stores across Mexico.

What is the Schedule of the Liverpool Night Sale?

Contrary to its name, the Liverpool Night Sale is not limited to nighttime hours. Shoppers can take advantage of the promotions and discounts from 11:00 am, when the department store opens its doors until 9:00 pm when it closes for the day. Additionally, customers can conveniently purchase products through the Liverpool Pocket app or the liverpool.com.mx website.

The Liverpool Night Sale offers discounts ranging from 20% to 50% on various products. Additionally, new users of the Liverpool Pocket app can enjoy an extra 5% off by using the code ‘POCKETMENOS5’ during the night sale. Moreover, applying for a Liverpool card entitles customers to a 10% discount on their first purchase.

How to Pay During the Liverpool Night Sale?

To accommodate diverse payment preferences, Liverpool accepts a variety of payment methods during the Night Sale. Customers can use credit and debit cards such as Visa, MasterCard, and American Express. They can also make payments through bank transfers using the SPEI system or through PayPal.

Furthermore, Liverpool offers alternative payment options, including deposits at Savings Pharmacies, Benavides Pharmacies, Seven Eleven, and Waldo’s.

The Liverpool Night Sale presents an excellent opportunity for customers to take advantage of significant discounts and promotions on a wide range of products. Whether shopping in person at a Liverpool store or online through the Liverpool Pocket app or website, customers can expect to find irresistible deals during this celebrated event.

