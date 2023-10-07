National Test of Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts in the United States

Unusual Alarm Sent to US Citizens for Emergency Alert System Test

If you received an unusual alarm on your phone on October 4, 2023, there’s no need to worry. The United States federal government conducted a national test of its Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on that day. The purpose of the test was to ensure that these systems remain effective means of alerting the public to emergencies.

The test was carried out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission. As stated by FEMA, the test aimed to prepare the population for any real emergency, including terrorist attacks, natural disasters, and other dangers.

During the 30-minute national test, mobile phones received a sound accompanied by vibration. The devices displayed a message that read, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” Television screens presented a similar message, while radio stations interrupted their regular programming to broadcast an announcement.

According to the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the test messages were only available for phones compatible with the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system, activated cell phones not in “airplane mode,” and phones within the coverage area of a tower and enabled to receive a signal from that tower.

The test messages were sent in both English and Spanish, depending on the language settings of the devices. WEA alerts are free for users, and consumers are not charged to receive these emergency alerts on their mobile devices.

Coinciding with the alarm test, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League formed an alliance to encourage football fans to prepare for emergencies that may occur.

The emergency alert lasted for a period of 30 minutes on cell phones, while televisions and radios received the alert signal for one minute. FEMA, in coordination with the FCC, aimed to minimize confusion and maximize test results for public safety.

FEMA, created on April 1, 1979, is responsible for coordinating the federal response to natural disasters and large-scale emergencies in the United States. The agency has a web portal and contact numbers to provide citizens with information and reports.

The national alarm system has been tested in other countries as well. In Madrid, Spain, a warning was sent in the event of possible adverse weather conditions.

The alerts issued by the United States government include AMBER Alerts for missing children, Imminent Threat Alerts for safety or life threats, Public Safety Alert Messages for local hazards, and National Alerts issued by the President of the United States or the administrator of FEMA.

The national test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts proved to be a successful measure to ensure the readiness of the alert systems and prepare the public for potential emergencies.

