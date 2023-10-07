Remembering José Feliciano’s Controversial and Game-Changing Interpretation of the US National Anthem

N- English singer José Feliciano’s 1968 interpretation of the United States national anthem during the World Series has gone down in history as one of the most controversial and groundbreaking performances of all time. Against the backdrop of a nation divided by the war in Vietnam and the fight for civil rights, Feliciano dared to transgress the traditional and rigid protocol of the national anthem ceremony.

At the time, the performance of the national anthem at major sporting events was seen as a solemn and conventional moment, often met with yawns and indifference from the audience. But Feliciano, a 23-year-old blind Puerto Rican singer, wanted to shake things up and offer a new perspective. Accompanied by his guitar, he took the stage at the Tiger Stadium to sing the national anthem before Game 5 of the World Series between the Detroit Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals.

From the first chord of Feliciano’s acoustic guitar, it was clear that something was different. The radio voice of the Detroit Tigers, Ernie Harwell, who had invited Feliciano to sing the anthem, sensed that this performance would be unlike any other. And he was right.

Feliciano’s rendition of the national anthem was slow, significant, and completely unconventional. He infused elements of blues and Latin jazz into his interpretation, departing from the rigid and neat solemnity of previous performances. The audience, consisting of around 56 thousand people in the stadium and millions of television viewers, was taken aback by Feliciano’s audacity.

The reaction to Feliciano’s performance was mixed. Some praised his bravery and the fresh perspective he brought to the anthem, while others accused him of disrespecting a symbol of the nation. The controversy extended beyond the sports world, with editorials criticizing Feliciano and civic groups passing angry resolutions.

Feliciano, who heard a mix of cheers and boos during his performance, was bewildered by the negative reception. He later admitted that he didn’t expect such a strong reaction and wondered why people were booing him.

Despite the backlash, Feliciano’s rendition of the anthem went on to make history. RCA Records released the performance as a single, which reached number 50 on the Billboard charts, becoming the first time an anthem rendition achieved such success.

Feliciano’s bold interpretation opened the door for other musicians to explore and express their own patriotic feelings through the anthem. Artists like Jimi Hendrix, Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga, and Marvin Gaye followed in his footsteps, delivering memorable performances that challenged conventions and became iconic.

Today, the interpretation of the national anthem at major sporting events is seen as one of the most anticipated moments, thanks in part to Feliciano’s trailblazing performance. His decision to break the mold and offer a new perspective on a cherished national symbol paved the way for future generations of artists to do the same. Despite the controversy and backlash he faced, Feliciano’s impact on the world of music and patriotic expression cannot be understated.

