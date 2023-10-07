Adolis Garcia: From Cuban Prospect to MLB Sensation with the Texas Rangers

Adolis Garcia Shines in Exceptional Season as Texas Rangers Reach Postseason

The Cuban standout, Adolis Garcia, has been a key player in the remarkable success of the Texas Rangers, leading them to the postseason in MLB 2023. Throughout the campaign, Garcia showcased his immense talent on the field, proving his worth and attracting attention from all corners.

Despite his batting average of .245, the 30-year-old outfielder had a standout season, smashing 39 home runs, 29 doubles, and accumulating 107 RBIs and 108 runs scored in 2023. Additionally, Garcia boasted an impressive on-base percentage of .328, a slugging percentage of .508, and an OPS of 836, solidifying his position as a formidable force in the majors.

Fans and enthusiasts might be interested to know that Adolis Garcia’s home run, spanning an impressive 416 feet, nearly secured Texas’ qualification in a thrilling match.

As Garcia’s performance continues to impress, there’s a pressing question on everyone’s mind – how much will he earn? In 2020, the talented player received a salary of $564,500, which increased to $534,743 in 2021 and jumped further to $714,000 the following year. For the 2023 season, Garcia agreed to a salary of $747,760.

According to MLB Trade Rumors, in 2024, Adolis Garcia is projected to earn an impressive $6.6 million in salary arbitration, setting a new milestone after his outstanding performance in 2023.

It is worth noting that Garcia’s journey in MLB began in 2018 with the St. Louis Cardinals, but his time there proved less successful than hoped. However, in 2019, the Texas Rangers claimed him off waivers, providing a change of scenery that brought out the best in him. Since then, Garcia has shown remarkable improvement, boasting an impressive offensive line of .244/.302/.468/.770, with 97 home runs, 90 doubles, and 299 RBIs.

As Adolis Garcia’s star continues to rise, fans can expect more electrifying performances and significant achievements from this talented athlete.

