Henderson Launches Employee Health and Wellness Center to Prioritize Mental and Physical Well-being

Henderson, Nevada – City of Henderson employees now have access to a new Employee Health and Wellness Center, offering a range of services to promote their physical and mental well-being. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, October 4th, to mark the opening of the center located on North Pecos Road.

The Employee Health and Wellness Center will provide mental health services, medical evaluations, pre- and post-employment testing, vaccinations, and other healthcare services specifically tailored for Henderson’s first responders and other city employees. The center aims to ensure that employees are in optimal physical and mental condition to effectively serve and protect the community, contributing to Henderson’s status as one of the safest cities in America.

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero emphasized the importance of prioritizing employee health, stating, “The health and well-being of our employees is of the utmost importance to us. We want to make sure our first responders are as physically and mentally fit as possible, so they can protect our community.”

The City of Henderson is among the first agencies in Southern Nevada to offer Vitanya, a brain wave mapping program. This program is designed to enhance resilience to traumatic events and will be available to police officers and fire personnel. The deployment of Vitanya reflects the growing recognition of the significance of mental health in the law enforcement field.

Jonathan Boucher, Deputy Chief of Support for the Henderson Police Department, commented on the importance of addressing mental health within police departments, stating, “In recent years, mental health has become an urgent issue. That’s why we want to help the agent from start to finish, from the moment he enters the academy until he retires and enjoys his hard-earned retirement.”

The Employee Health and Wellness Center stands as a testament to the commitment of the City of Henderson towards the well-being and support of its employees. By providing comprehensive medical and mental health services, the center aims to ensure that employees have the resources they need to thrive in their roles and maintain a high standard of service for the community.

