Although there is still more than a month before the arrival of Double Eleven, referring to the past situation, the warm-up of Double Eleven will basically start in mid-October. In order to increase mobile phone sales, many mobile phone manufacturers will carry out various activities or launch new phones for promotion during the Double Eleven period. Recently, a digital blogger said that Redmi will have three new models officially released before Double Eleven.

RedmiNote11 series

According to mobile phone China, the digital blogger said that Redmi’s three new phones will be the last batch of new Xiaomi phones before the release of the Xiaomi Mi 13 series. The codes of the three new models are 22101317C-M17, 22101316C-M16 and 22101316UCP-M16UP, and the last one is likely to be a “super cup”. It should be noted that the super-large cup model may be distinguished from other versions in terms of super flash charging and main camera.

Redmi Note 12 broke the news

Although the blogger did not reveal too much information about the new phone, it can still be seen from his interaction with netizens in the comment area that the new phone launched by Redmi this time should be the Note 12 series. It is worth mentioning that the Note 12 series launched by Redmi this time may be prepared to increase mobile phone sales during the Double Eleven. In this way, the new machine should not disappoint in terms of configuration. Referring to the positioning of the Note 11 series thousand-yuan phone, the Note 12 series should be priced in this range, and friends who want to change to a cost-effective new phone can look forward to a wave.



