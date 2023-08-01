Ghana: Investment and Trade Week in Accra in October

Ghana Investment & Trade Week will take place in October, which will also host – on Friday 27 October at the Grande arena of the Accra International Conference Center – the ceremony of the 20th edition of the Ghana Club 100 Awards, two events organized by the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (Gipc ) in collaboration with the Mie group, based in Dubai.

Theme: ‘Accelerating Economic Growth: Amplifying Ghana’s Global Market Footprint through the AFCfta’, the initiative, which will include a series of exhibitions and an investment summit, aims to provide a meaningful platform to promote investment , trade and knowledge exchange, and attract investors, industry leaders, policy makers and stakeholders, all committed to accelerating economic growth and maximizing Ghana’s presence in the global marketplace through the AFCfta, through an expected program of more than 300 exhibitors, over 100 speakers and more than 50 workshops.

The Ghana Club 100 Awards will celebrate Ghana’s 100 best companies.

According to the organizers, the collaboration with the Mie group will open up Ghana to a wider audience of potential investors from all over the world, especially from the key markets of Asia, the Middle East and Europe, while creating valuable partnerships to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to accelerate development and economic growth in the country. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

