News Udinese – Samardzic part? No problem, here’s the replacement

The footballer Lazar Samardzic is about to leave Udine for good. Instead of him, however, there are already two ready to replace

The Serbian footballer, but born in Germany is now a betrothed of the neroazzurri. At the same time the midfielder knows he will leave a very important legacy to the black and whites. The management, however, was not caught unprepared and indeed is already working to be able to put the perfect substitute on the playing field. Andrea Sottil has nothing to worry about since there are already two possible players ready and a third could arrive right together with the farewell of the player born in Berlin. Let’s see in detail the profiles that the company will provide to the technician ex Ascoli for the entire next season.

The first arrived during the first days of the market and we are talking about Oier Zarraga. The Spanish midfielder has shown during these first weeks of training camp that he has a very similar idea of ​​the game to that of Lazar Samardzic. We’re talking about a footballer who always manages to find the right opening during the construction phase and also manages to give the ball a personal touch with both feet. The Spanish school can be seen in every step what he does on the pitch and certainly with Lovric the margins for agreement are really very wide.

Quina and the newcomer

Domingo Quina he wants to embark on a new journey with the Juventus club. Let’s remember that the Portuguese was one of the greatest promises in European football and in Udine he has all the certainties to find himself. We’ll see if he manages to establish himself over the next few months. Giovanni Fabbian is the last name for midfield. The footballer is very young, but he will certainly do everything to be able to have a starting shirt from the first seasonal matches. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. In Türkiye they are safe. Pereyra is ready for the change of tunic <<

