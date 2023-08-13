Home » Giallo Ruffino, you search your mobile phone. Also investigate the Visibilia case
Business

Giallo Ruffino, you search your mobile phone. Also investigate the Visibilia case

by admin
Giallo Ruffino, you search your mobile phone. Also investigate the Visibilia case

Suicide Ruffino, is searched in the smartphone. And the prosecutor in the Visibilia case is also investigating

Continue the yellow on the case of Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffino. As Corriere della Sera explains, “after mid-August the investigators will carry out the forensic copy of the smartphone and hopefully there will finally be a precise trace of the manager’s suicide. A week of investigations, with the prosecutor’s office proceeding to brought a lot of light”.

Excluding the disease trail, but for now there is “no explanation of the shot that exploded on Saturday 5 August with his Beretta in the apartment in via Spadolini. Not a certain motive – if one will ever be found – for a suicide full of mysteries, suggestions and speculations. Because Ruffino is the manager who takes over the management of minister Daniela Santanchè in Visibilia in March, in the difficult attempt to heal the financial situation “, continues the Corriere della Sera.

READ ALSO: Visibilia, here is Paola Ferrari’s rescue for Santanchè. Paid €200,000

According to Corriere “the entrepreneur, king of the management of condominiums with his Sif Italia, has always been considered in the orbit of the former AN of Milan. Starting with Marco Osnato and Romano La Russa, with whom he shared the accusation and acquittal for stories of favors in the management of the Aler houses”. The Milanese newspaper continues: “The investigations focus on the track linked to her profession and stress. How much the latest sensational events of Visibilia have affected is not clear. But to coordinate the investigations, entrusted to the prosecutor Daniela Bartolucci, now there is also Maria Giuseppina Gravina, who investigates the Santanchè case. It is not yet known what Ruffino did on Saturday before killing himself. There were many cigarette butts in the house. A sign of a troubled day”.

See also  Watch out for the text message from the operator that promises more data and a halt to price increases

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

The fight for Coop democracy continues

Puglia, dear-holidays? In Ostuni everything you need costs...

Hema and Sam Engage in Fierce Business War:...

How eastern Swiss solar companies are coping with...

Rainer E. Well surfaced ++ Klaus Schwab resigns...

Nordio declares war on the anti-Renzi prosecutors. Initiated...

The Pressure of Collecting Deposits: Bank Employees Resort...

Migrolino now relies on Café Royal

Double blow for Nicolino Romito: the ex-MPS focuses...

Thurgau company Nüssli was there

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy