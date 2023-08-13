Giallo Ruffino, you search your mobile phone. Also investigate the Visibilia case

Suicide Ruffino, is searched in the smartphone. And the prosecutor in the Visibilia case is also investigating

Continue the yellow on the case of Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffino. As Corriere della Sera explains, “after mid-August the investigators will carry out the forensic copy of the smartphone and hopefully there will finally be a precise trace of the manager’s suicide. A week of investigations, with the prosecutor’s office proceeding to brought a lot of light”.

Excluding the disease trail, but for now there is “no explanation of the shot that exploded on Saturday 5 August with his Beretta in the apartment in via Spadolini. Not a certain motive – if one will ever be found – for a suicide full of mysteries, suggestions and speculations. Because Ruffino is the manager who takes over the management of minister Daniela Santanchè in Visibilia in March, in the difficult attempt to heal the financial situation “, continues the Corriere della Sera.

According to Corriere “the entrepreneur, king of the management of condominiums with his Sif Italia, has always been considered in the orbit of the former AN of Milan. Starting with Marco Osnato and Romano La Russa, with whom he shared the accusation and acquittal for stories of favors in the management of the Aler houses”. The Milanese newspaper continues: “The investigations focus on the track linked to her profession and stress. How much the latest sensational events of Visibilia have affected is not clear. But to coordinate the investigations, entrusted to the prosecutor Daniela Bartolucci, now there is also Maria Giuseppina Gravina, who investigates the Santanchè case. It is not yet known what Ruffino did on Saturday before killing himself. There were many cigarette butts in the house. A sign of a troubled day”.

