The last interview with Gianni Minà is from the book “A corta distanza”

Gianni Mina in 1985 he brought a cult program to TV, that “Faces full of fists” which was an extraordinary success. His passion for boxing it has never been a mystery and this is exactly what she talks about in one of her most recent interviews, published in the book by Virginia Perini and Federica Guglielmini Short distance, a collection of interviews with the protagonists of the Italian boxing world. Here is the reporter’s full statement.

At the beginning of Story of a Latin boxer (minimum fax), his book of stories and memories, some of which can be said to be legendary, Gianni Mina tells of a summer evening, a particular summer evening, in Rome, in the heart of Trastevere, from which the entire narrative seems to have been inspired.

It was 1982. On that occasion, the journalist found himself having dinner with a very special company. The heart of this unusual reunion witnessed by a photograph that opens the dance to the stories is the legend of boxing Cassius Clay that, after being with Mine at the episode of the Rai2 broadcast, Blitzwanted to meet nothing less than Pope John Paul II to confront him on issues of faith. But that is not all. They were not alone that evening.

The couple who were preparing to sit at the tables of Checco er Carrettiere were added in a completely casual way, after an impromptu round of phone calls, Robert De Niro, Sergio Leone with his wife Carla and even Gabriel Garcia Marquez with his wife Mercedes. A dream for mere mortals who happened to be at nearby tables but also for those who are about to read the story.

A man, a boxer or perhaps we should say “the boxer” who with the same force with which Jupiter attracts his satellites, managed to call to himself such various characters and for different reasons “in love” with him, reaching as far as Papa.

