Average exchange rate of the euro March 29, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for March 29, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate today is 117.3294 dinars for one euroannounced the National Bank of Serbia.

Today, the dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.3 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency in 2022 was on April 13, when 117.7627 dinars were needed for the euro, and the strongest on December 12, 117.2751 dinars.

See also  No new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Shaanxi on February 10-Western Net (Shaanxi News Net)

