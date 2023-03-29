Il International Olympic Committee decided to readmit the Russian athletes e Belarusians at sporting competitions. But they will only be able to individual title and how neutral athletes, established the IOC executive committee. Instead, it remains excluded national Of Russia e Belarus and the ban on participation remains for those who have actively supported the guerra or is part of military bodies. The ban on organizing also continues international sporting events for both Moscow and Minsk ei officials of the two countries cannot be invited or accredited for international sporting events and meetings.

The decision does not affect participation in Paris 2024 Olympics e Milan-Cortina 2026 which, as explained by the president of the IOC Thomas Bach, will be taken “at the right time”. Bach also pointed out that “in one such a complex situation no one can know what can happen in a week, a month or nine months”. The IOC, he stressed, will continue to “to monitor” the evolution of events and refused to give a time when a position will be taken: “It is not appropriate to indicate a timeline”. The decision of the Olympic Committee ended up displeasing everyone.

For the president of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov it’s about conditions “unacceptable”. Among the first voices to be heard that of Veronika Stepanovagold at the Beijing Winter Games in relay race 4x5km of cross-country skiing: “Dear Cio, why you are not going to that country with your conditions and recommendations?” he wrote on Telegram. “I will not let any international ‘commission’ analyze mine opinionsmine beliefs and decide whether to admit me to the World Cup, in this case you compete”. But a similar position, albeit of the opposite sign, was also expressed by the Germania: “The decision of the IOC is one slap in the face to Ukrainian athletes,” said the German Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser.

In his opinion, Ukrainian athletes “deserve the solidarity of international sport” which “must condemn unequivocally the brutal war of Russian aggression”. The consequence is obvious: to exclude “completely Russian and Belarusian athletes”. The exclusion of teams and managers, Faese continued, is “only the absolute minimum and that’s not enough.” And he then concluded: “Whoever allows Russia warlord to use international competitions for his propaganda damages theOlympic ideal peace and international understanding”.