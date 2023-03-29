The president of the Valledupar Commerce for the Cesar River Valley, Jose Luis Uronsent a message about the high rates stipulated on flights to Valledupar for the celebration of the 56th Vallenata Legend Festival.

“We have pointed out to the aeronautical authorities and to the President of the Republic himself our concern about the high costs of the rates that Avianca has been charging today. This is going to be a low blow to the Vallenato Festival”, expressed Urón Márquez during a round table with journalists for the Fall in love with the Festival strategy.

“We need budget airlines and that the aviation monopoly in this territory be broken so that other companies willing to collaborate with our region can arrive ”, added the manager.

BOGOTÁ-VALLEDUPAR-BOGOTÁ ROUTE

The Avianca company is the only one that is selling tickets for flights Bogotá-Valledupar-Bogotá, since Ultra Air does not allow you to buy this route from the past Thursday March 23.

“We are not opposed to this commercial activity, what we want is to be able to be sure that tourists they will not be financially affected due to the high costs of the fees and that those who want to return to the Festival are scared ”, argued the president.

Figures from the Socioeconomic Observatory of the Chamber indicate that 8.500 personas entered by air during last version of the accordion festival, a tradition that not only drives different links in the regional economy.