Giorgetti: 'ugly beast' inflation and rate hikes require maximum attention to the state budget

The mix of rising inflation, which in itself “is an ugly beast” and the increase in interest rates (by the ECB) imply “caution and attention on the state budget that must be maximum, maximum”. Thus the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, in his speech at the Coldiretti assembly.

Giorgetti added that the maneuver “will be approved in due time” specifying however that, due to the energy crisis triggered by the price boom, “probably every two or three months we will have to adjust the shot, because this requires the situation”.

