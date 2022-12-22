Home Sports Baseball, the San Marino champion of Italy does not sign up for the championship
To date, registration has not arrived in the federation and there is a risk of demobilization. I don’t like the enlarged formula

It’s not yet official – after all, the federation hasn’t announced the groups yet – but a sensational renunciation is making its way in baseball: the farewell threat of the Italian champions of San Marino, who by withdrawing the team would also forfeit for the Cup Champions 2023. A renunciation as sensational as it is unexpected despite several negotiations with the federation which does not intend to change the formula at the top tournament. There is no mediation between clubs and the federal president Andrea Marcon finds himself politically managing a complicated match, so far without any outlets or positive results. To date, according to what the owner of the Titano club suggests, Alberto Antolini, there would be no margins. To date there is only a confrontation as the clock is ticking. To date, there are no championship entries in the Federation. San Marino won the tricolor beating Parma after an exciting final. But the management of the championship tends more and more downwards, thanks to the economic crisis, and after Rimini another stronghold of diamonds risks closing. A club with 6 championships and 3 Champions Cups. One less point of reference like Parma and Bologna, not to mention Neptune who is no longer able to win. San Marino is for a quality league, it invests to have a high-level team. This is no longer the case: and Antolini told general manager Mauro Mazzotti to block all negotiations with the players to strengthen Doriano Bindi’s Italian team.

