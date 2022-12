The title of the vigil recalls a verse of Zechariah: “Behold the seed of peace”. It was planted in the basilica in Bari where 25 bishops prayed in silence at the tomb of St. Nicholas for peace in Ukraine and in all the war-torn countries. There, in the crypt, where she was fed by the cardinal Matteo Zuppipresident of the CEI, the uniflamma lamp, symbol of harmony between Catholics and Orthodox.