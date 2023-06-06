Giorgetti: “We won’t tax the banks. Pnrr? I don’t want to give up anything”

The minister: “We have no intention of incurring further debt”

The Ministry of Economy and Finance “does not currently have a plan for a tax on the extra profits of the banks that has been mentioned”. The Economy Minister said so Giancarlo Giorgetti speaking at “Italian capital market day Bloomberg” underway in Milan. “Taxing the banks more, if one goes around the street or even in Parliament, could be a very simple, captivating and demagogic way, but those with government responsibilities must evaluate many aspects and therefore” it can be done, “how I did, to call the banks to ask them to adjust the interest paid to depositors”. “I – continued the minister – think that the system will somehow settle down, but certainly the banks must be sufficiently elastic both in terms of lending and deposit rates“. Answering the question of whether the Mef has a plan to tax the banks, Giorgetti replied that “we make many plans for the Mef because we have to be ready in any situation, but it’s not on the agenda“.

GDP: Giorgetti, we can amaze, 1.2-1.4% growth target

“We will maintain the ability to amaze, for 2023 the indicated growth is 0.9%, our target is between 1.2 and 1.4% while in our budget projections we have only put l ‘1%.I am confident that we can achieve these results”.

Giorgetti: “We have no intention of incurring further debt” – “We have no intention of making further debt: two thirds of the Pnrr is in debt, with convenient rates and therefore we have an interest in using it, we absolutely intend to stay within this limit”. The minister said the economy minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti, speaking at “Italiancapital market day Bloomberg” underway in Milan, answering the question of whether Italy could go into debt to go to the markets if there was no access to Pnrr funds in time useful.

Pnrr, Giorgetti: I really don’t want to give up anything – “I don’t want to give up anything if Pnrr funds are convenient”. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said in a video speech at Bloomberg’s Capital Market. The owner of the MEF underlined: “We must evaluate which investments are the most productive in terms of growth capacity for the country and if some projects are no longer current, it is our duty to review them”. Failure by Italy to use all Pnrr funds would be “a blow to its image”, added Giorgetti, specifying that “even the European Commission has an interest in Italy investing and moving well”.

