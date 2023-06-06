by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 9 hours ago

Palermo dei Picciotti is back on the field, this time against diabetes and to remember Peppino Tedesco. The rosanero will be on the pitch at the Sport Village Tommaso Natale. On the pitch the old rosanero glories. Among these also…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Live Sport Village Tommaso Natale. Palermo dei Picciotti on the pitch for the Memorial Peppino Tedesco: Gaetano Vasari also scored (VIDEO) appeared 9 hours ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».