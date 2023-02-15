Home Business Giorgia Meloni between Macron and Berlusconi: two similar problems, in a European key
Business

Giorgia Meloni between Macron and Berlusconi: two similar problems, in a European key

by admin
Giorgia Meloni between Macron and Berlusconi: two similar problems, in a European key

For Palazzo Chigi both Macron and Berlusconi represent knots to untie

Finally the PPE had to officially intervene to disavow the words against Zelensky uttered by Silvio Berlusconi last Sunday at the polling station. It was inevitable. The line is that of unconditional support for Ukraine, even more so today that the EU is preparing to introduce new sanctions against Moscow and that Russia is deploying ships with tactical nuclear weapons in the Baltic Sea.

But is there a Berlusconi case in Rome too? Sources close to the president of the Advise confirm that the words of the former Knight create unease and undermine the necessary unity in support of Kiev.

But the leader of Come on Italy he knows very well what he is saying, anyone who thinks that by now he speaks at random given his age is wrong. Berlusconi knows that a clear majority of public opinion is against sending arms toUkraine and that Zelensky is considered snooty and obnoxious. This is why it is expressed as last Sunday. Even if – as majority sources underline – parliamentary acts count, both in Italy and in Europe. And Forza Italia has never failed to support a Kiev in deeds, not in words. The embarrassment remains for the words of the former Cav. by Palazzo Chigi, from where immediate intervention started on Sunday.

In a certain sense, however, from the point of view of Giorgia Meloni there is a parallel between Berlusconi and French President Emmanuel Macron. In this phase, the EU needs unity, unity in supporting Ukraine without abandoning the idea of ​​a dialogue with Moscow and the Kremlin. Macron inviting Zelensky to the Elysée effectively breaks the unity of the EU, breaks the cohesion of Europe and hands over to the world the idea of ​​a torn and two-speed Europe.

See also  "Vow to surpass Tesla" 7 months later, Volkswagen discovered: electric cars are not so easy-IT and traffic

Similarly, on the opposite front, Berlusconi’s attack on Zelensky undermines the unity needed to support Kiev. Meloni’s goal is to stay alongside NATO, the EU and Atlanticism, but without leaps forward like Macron’s. That is why, somehow, Berlusconi and the French president equally embarrass Palazzo Chigi on opposite sides.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Tanzania: chocolate factory project for a sustainable cocoa...

The two leading technology companies are “on the...

Giorgia Meloni between Macron and Berlusconi: two similar...

Bank of Italy, new public debt record: up...

The constitutional obstacle to a Russian-Ukrainian truce

Wall Street: futures down slightly, Airbnb doing well...

The Salone del Mobile returns in April and...

Repaying 200,000 in advance will save 170,000 in...

Lufthansa, canceled or delayed flights: here’s what’s happening

FSI is the buyer of 7.2% of Anima:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy