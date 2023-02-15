Since 1963, twenty-two African presidents have been assassinated in office. “The breath of independence stained with blood” is the theme of Sophie FARDET’s exhibition on these twenty-two presidents. After a first exhibition in Benin, this time it is the International Visual Arts Workshop Danielle Burbeau of the Gambidi cultural space which hosts this exhibition in Burkina Faso. This exhibition allowed visitors to remember all these deceased presidents.

William Richard Tolbert (1980) and Samuel Kanyon Doe (1990) in Liberia, Mohamed Bouiaf (1992) in Algeria, Mouammar Gaddafi (2011) in Libya, Anouar El-Sadate (1981) in Egypt, Thomas Sankara (1987) in Burkina Faso … The list is long. In total, eighteen African countries are affected by these assassinations. The exhibition is made of linocuts of the portraits of the twenty-two assassinated African presidents, batik of the maps of Africa and the 18 countries concerned, embroidery for the bloodstains and the borders, sewing for the assembly.

Visitors in front of the portrait of Captain Thomas Sankara. Credit: Boureima Passeré

This impressive exhibition can be seen as a duty of memory, a return to the past, to the history of Africa which will undoubtedly allow us to understand the present. These are tracks that the artist tries to trace. A reminder of memory, so that we can learn from this dark past. It is an exhibition that is part of an artistic approach. Sophie Fardet, a French visual artist currently living in Benin, asks herself whether art can have a role to play in achieving knowledge and understanding of historical facts. For her, in fact, it is through aesthetics, the provocation of strong and deep emotions that artists can reveal the nature of society.

The linocut technique made it possible to duplicate the different portraits in three which show the disappearance of the character. The other thing that catches the eye is precisely the color code. The blue, white, red which refers to the traditional colors of France. On the exhibit’s map of Africa, red symbolizes countries where presidents have been assassinated. Certainly to signify that France is not totally innocent in this story.

Linocut portraits of assassinated presidents. Credit: Boureima Passeré

Moreover, the most striking fact is that all the presidents who have been assassinated have almost all been democratically elected. It makes you wonder if democracy has a value in Africa and if it really exists, just like independence.

Sophie FARDET expresses all her satisfaction for the success of her exhibition. Credit: Boureima Passeré

The assassinations of these twenty-two African presidents in the exercise of their power reveal a social phenomenon whose justifications may differ from one country to another. What is common to these countries is the blood that has been shed. According to Sophie, these twenty-two murders in fifty years arouse fear.

Spending a few moments in front of the portraits of these assassinated presidents will immerse you in history. It works for image portraits as well as movies. Under these terms, it is necessary to understand by it the fact of observing with attention. You find yourself somewhere else, wrapped up in a story, asking yourself questions, feeling strong emotions. These portraits allow this work of introspection.

Good ! That said, you have time to organize your visit since the exhibition remains available from January 19 to 27, 2023 at the Danielle Burbeau International Visual Arts Workshop of the Gambidi Cultural Space.