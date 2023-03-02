Meloni returns to talk about gender ideology and splits the feminist front again

In a interview granted to Grace, Giorgia Meloni c’enter a important point on the debate Of type which until now had never been adequately highlighted even if some concerns had already emerged. “All of this it will come to the detriment of women and harm them” the prime minister rightly affirms and then again: “today the unilateral right to proclaim oneself a woman or a man is claimed beyond any path, surgical, pharmacological and even administrative”. So – continues Meloni – “the first ones victims dell’gender ideology they are right there donne and so do many feminists”.

Naturally these statements have provoked responses of all kinds, from the intelligent support of Arcilesbica Cristina Gramolini what is said ofagreement with Meloni, to the answer, indeed a bit bizarre, of a militant of Not One Less (reported by Ansa) which states that “for Meloni there seem to be hordes of men who would like to declare themselves women to receive who knows what advantages: a meaningless idea in a world in which being a woman is not an element that brings privileges or advantages”.

