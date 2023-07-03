Bundestag committee hears experts on the heating law free press

Heating should become less harmful to the climate, which is why the federal government has pushed the heat transition. There was a struggle for months – final decisions could be made in the next few days.

This week, the so-called heating law is to be passed in the Bundestag. The consultations will start today with a hearing in the Climate and Energy Committee on amending the Building Energy Act (GEG). Representatives from the trades, real estate industry, utility industry and consumer protection will have their say. The committee draws up a recommendation as to how the plenary session of all MPs should decide.

The coalition partners of the SPD, Greens and FDP had been struggling for months to change the law.

Key points of their compromise are:

In future, only heating systems that can be operated with at least 65 percent renewable energy in the long term may be installed. From 2024 onwards, this will initially only apply to new development areas.

In existing buildings, the rule only applies when there is a municipal heat plan. It should be completed by 2028 at the latest. Then homeowners can decide which heating technology is best for them.

If a natural gas or oil heating system is irreparably broken, there should be a transitional period. During the transitional period of five years, systems that do not meet the requirements of 65 percent renewable energy can be installed, set up and operated.

The state wants to support the heat transition with billions. 30 to 70 percent of the investment when buying a more climate-friendly heating system should be taken over – depending on income and the speed of the changeover.

Opposition criticized the procedure

Many details were fine-tuned to the last between the coalition partners of the SPD, Greens and FDP. On Friday, a so-called formulation aid from the Federal Ministry of Economics was received by the Climate and Energy Committee. In these amendments, the ministry spells out the innovations agreed by the traffic light groups SPD, Greens and FDP.

The committee chairman Klaus Ernst (left) criticized that the preparation time for the deputies was too short. He spoke of “contempt for Parliament”. The opposition strongly criticizes the unusual procedure with short deadlines and multiple renegotiations between the traffic light partners.

The economic policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group,

Reinhard Houben, told the editorial network Germany (RND) that he expects a lot of approval for the change in the law. “I can’t understand anyone who doesn’t agree with the law in the Bundestag.” The association of municipal companies spoke at the weekend of improvements compared to the original design. At the same time, there are still a number of open questions.

Praise for tenant protection

Associations expressed praise and criticism before the expert hearing. The Federal Association of Consumers welcomed the introduction of an obligation to provide advice when installing fuel heating systems and the maximum subsidy rate of 70 percent when purchasing climate-friendly heating systems, according to a statement before the expert hearing this Monday. The association also sees the introduction of a cap of 50 cents per square meter, which limits the costs that can be passed on to tenants when replacing the heating system, as positive.

However, consumer advocates criticize that with the revised draft of the “Heating Act” fossil gas heating systems could also be installed after January 1, 2024 and operated with natural gas for many years. This “deceptive openness to technology” was accompanied by high cost risks and years of uncertainty for consumers. In addition, the achievement of the climate goals is “massively questioned”.

Criticism came from the Federal Working Group on Real Estate Management (BID). Adequate funding for heating replacement must be guaranteed by law for at least ten years, according to the BID. “Without funding, the housing and real estate companies are unable to act.” Rigid limits in tenancy law are also not timely when inflation is high and lead to a halt to investment.

The Federal Association of Heat Pumps called for help for owners to encourage them to invest in renewable energies despite the lack of heat planning by the municipalities. Measures to relieve the electricity price are also important. The tax burden is high here. (dpa)

