Giroud knocks Juventus out and sends Milan into the Champions League

Juventus-Milan 0-1, Giroud manda i rossoneri in Champions League

Milan beat Juventus 1-0 at the Stadium thanks to Giroud’s goal in the first half and mathematically conquered a place in the Champions League next season, climbing to 67 points, +6 over Atalanta with just one game remaining in the season. while Juventus remain in seventh place with 59 points. Before the match, three heavy absences for Allegri, who had to give up Vlahovic, Pogba and Fagioli, as well as the former De Sciglio, so the Juventus coach lined up Di Maria and Chiesa at the same time behind Kean. Pioli, on the other hand, still trusts Thiaw in central defense with Tomori. In midfield confirmation for Krunic alongside Tonali, while Messias, Brahim Diaz and Leao support Giroud.

Juventus-Milan, Giroud decide: goal in Champions

Juventus, Calvo: -10? We were wrongly convicted, but it’s final. “We expressed ourselves very clearly with respect to the sentences. We believe that we have been unfairly punished, we know that we have begun trials accused of violating an article and concluded them convicted of violating another. It’s all water under the bridge for us now, the sentence is final and we are focused on the field”.

Milan got off to a good start and came close to taking the lead in the 9th minute: Tonali’s corner came out at the near post due to Krunic’s insertion who headed in, but didn’t find the target. Juve responded in the 14th minute but Maignan rejected Cuadrado’s shot. Good Juventus moment that in the 24th minute still came close to scoring with Di Maria who, served by Kean, was forced to finish in a precarious balance and kick high. Milan controlled and restarted and took the lead in the 40th minute: Calabria crossed from the right at the far post for Giroud who got away from Gatti’s marking and headed into goal for the Rossoneri advantage.

In the second half, Juve resumed pushing with Allegri who changed set-up with Cuadrado and Danilo as full-backs, Paredes in front of the defense and Kean who widened on the left with Milik as central forward. However, the Juventus team did not break through and risked in the 71st minute with Giroud who turned around and found the field wide open to the edge of the area, where he widened for the newcomer Saelemaekers who finished at the near post, but found a great response from Szczesny. In the 78th minute Milan is still dangerous in the spaces with Leao aiming for Gatti, returns on the right and kicks hard, but high. Juve close to equal in full recovery: in the 92nd minute Danilo one step away from goal. On Paredes’ corner, the Brazilian defender strikes with a sure shot with his left foot but finds Kalulu’s deflection on the line.

Juventus-Milan 0-1 Scoreboard

JUVENTUS (3-4-3): Szczęsny; Gatti, Bremer (from 83′ Bonucci), Danilo; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostić (from 63′ Paredes); Di María (from 63′ Milik), Kean (from 73′ Iling-Junior), Chiesa. Extras: Perin, Pinsoglio; Alex Sandro, Barbieri, Rugani; Miretti, Sersanti. All.: Merry.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria (86′ goal), Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Krunić; Messias (56′ Saelemaekers), Diaz (82′ Pobega), Leon (82′ Ballo-Toure); Giroud (from 86′ Origi). A disp.: Mirante, Tătăruşanu; Ballo-Toure, Florence, Gabbia, Buyer; Goodly, Vranckx; From Ketelaere. All.: Pioli.

Referee: Mariani di Aprilia.

Notes: Booked: 34′ Messias, 56′ Cuadrado, 64′ Krunic. Recovery time: 2′ 1T, 4′ 2T.

