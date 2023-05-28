AC Milan achieve Champions League qualification! A header from Giroud knocks Juve down | First page

All it takes is a big header Giroudand the Milan can celebrate: with the victory obtained at the home of Juventusi Rossoneri certify the mathematical qualification for the next edition of the Champions League. For Juventus, in their second consecutive defeat after the -10 inflicted by the Federal Court of Appeal for the capital gains case, no overtaking on Atalanta and Roma.

THE MATCH – The first part of the match is for Juve: Square calls Maignan to the diving save with a shot from distance, then Church e Of Maria they try without luck or accuracy. However, it was Milan who passed: a cross from the Calabria trocar, Giroud he invents a very difficult header that mocks Szczesny on the opposite post. Juve’s reaction is all in some initiative by the Church and Rabiotwhile spaces open up for Leao and Brahim Diaz who keep the home defense apprehensive. Szczesny he keeps the 0-1 alive with a good save on Saelemaekers, then Lion closes a personal action. The last emotion gives it Danilo, who comes close to equaling on the development of an inactive ball but finds the rescue of the Rossoneri defense. Victory for Milan in both the first leg and the second leg: it has only happened twice in the last 50 years, in 1990-’91 and in 2009-’10.