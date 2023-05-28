THEY SET UP FOR US, AS IF WE ARE A STAR AND A PARTISAN: TSC in the Champions League, and this is Lazetić’s message! | Sports

The coach of the vice-champion of Serbia on the historic success and secured autumn in Europe

After it is the match TSC – Vojvodina ended in a drawthe host in Bačka Topola began to celebrate a historic success, placing in the qualifications for Champions League. Žarko Lazetić’s second-placed team crossed the finish line in the Superliga, which will bring them a place in the qualifications for the group stage of the strongest competition, and automatically a guaranteed European fall. After the tense match, in which his team was visibly nervous, Lazetić congratulated the players.

“When you have a heavy head and are hampered by pressure, everything seems difficult. Vojvodina was more spread out, freer in the game. We seemed difficult, as if something was just going to happen, after the goal we retreated, kicked the balls, it wasn’t us, but I before the game, he told the players that today’s match is a game in which you don’t play like in the final, but win or lose. Last year we lost, we had that experience, I think we were sufficiently prepared today,” he said.

“I congratulate the players and everyone in the club on a fantastic success, if I didn’t talk about how much of a success it was, I would never want to talk about myself, but I congratulate them, because we had continuity in winning almost the same number of points in the first and in the second half of the season. Although in the second part of the season, the teams set up for us as if we were Zvezda and Partizan, in the low zone. We managed to achieve team successes with teamwork and a fantastic environment. I would like to congratulate Čukarički, because it must be difficult for them to with the same number of points, they finish in third position in a season that brings what it brings. They pushed us to take as many points as we did. We only lost to three teams, six games in the whole season. Čukarički got more than the maximum out of us, they were we are better in each other’s duels, all credit to them. Now the big celebration can start, let’s not think about football and rest from a hard and successful season,” added Lazetić.