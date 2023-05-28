Juventus 0-1 AC Milan: Olivier Giroud winner decides Champions League place

Olivier Giroud scored the winner as AC Milan qualified for the Champions League with a narrow win at Juventus.
Davide Calabria crossed from the right for the France striker to head in the winner for the Rossoneri.
The defeat ended Juve’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League after they were docked 10 points earlier in the week.
Alexis Saelemaekers had a low shot saved by Juve’s Wojciech Szczesny as Milan probed for a second goal.
Milan have won home and away against Juventus for just the third time in the last 50 years.
They are now secure in fourth place, with Inter, Lazio and champions Napoli having already qualified for next season’s Champions League.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Szczesny
- 15Gatti
- 3BremerSubstituted forBonucciat 82′minutes
- 6Danilo
- 11ju squareBooked at 56mins
- 25Rabiot
- 5Locatelli
- 17KosticSubstituted forParedesat 63′minutes
- 22say marySubstituted forOwned byat 63′minutes
- 7Church
- 18KeanSubstituted forShake-Juniorat 73′minutes
Substitutes
- 12Alex Sandro
- 14Owned by
- 19Bonucci
- 20Miretti
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24rugani
- 32Paredes
- 36Very
- 42Barbieri
- 43Shake-Junior
- 55Sergeant
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 2CalabriaSubstituted forRabbitat 86′minutes
- 28Thiaw
- 23Tomori
- 19Hernández
- 33KrunicBooked at 64mins
- 8Tone them
- 30MessiahBooked at 34minsSubstituted forSaele makersat 56′minutes
- 10DíazSubstituted forHe runs awayat 82′minutes
- 17Rafael LeãoSubstituted forBallo-Toureat 82′minutes
- 9GiroudSubstituted forOrigiat 86′minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Ballo-Toure
- 7Judicial
- 20Rabbit
- 24kjaer
- 25Florenzi
- 27Origi
- 32He runs away
- 40Vranckx
- 46Cage
- 56Saele makers
- 83gazebo
- 90The Ketelaere
Live Text
-
Match ends, Juventus 0, AC Milan 1.
-
Second Half ends, Juventus 0, AC Milan 1.
-
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
-
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
-
Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
-
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
Delay in match because of an injury Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan).
-
Attempt blocked. Danilo (Juventus) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Paredes with a cross.
-
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Malick Thiaw.
-
Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
-
Foul by Theo Hernández (AC Milan).
-
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Juventus).
-
Substitution, AC Milan. Divock Origi replaces Olivier Giroud.
-
Substitution, AC Milan. Pierre Kalulu replaces Davide Calabria.
-
Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.
-
Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.