Juventus 0-1 AC Milan: Olivier Giroud winner decides Champions League place

Juventus 0-1 AC Milan: Olivier Giroud winner decides Champions League place
Olivier Giroud has scored 12 goals in a single season in one of Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues for the first time since 2016-17 (12 for Arsenal)

Olivier Giroud scored the winner as AC Milan qualified for the Champions League with a narrow win at Juventus.

Davide Calabria crossed from the right for the France striker to head in the winner for the Rossoneri.

The defeat ended Juve’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League after they were docked 10 points earlier in the week.

Alexis Saelemaekers had a low shot saved by Juve’s Wojciech Szczesny as Milan probed for a second goal.

Milan have won home and away against Juventus for just the third time in the last 50 years.

They are now secure in fourth place, with Inter, Lazio and champions Napoli having already qualified for next season’s Champions League.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 15Gatti
  • 3BremerSubstituted forBonucciat 82′minutes
  • 6Danilo
  • 11ju squareBooked at 56mins
  • 25Rabiot
  • 5Locatelli
  • 17KosticSubstituted forParedesat 63′minutes
  • 22say marySubstituted forOwned byat 63′minutes
  • 7Church
  • 18KeanSubstituted forShake-Juniorat 73′minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 14Owned by
  • 19Bonucci
  • 20Miretti
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24rugani
  • 32Paredes
  • 36Very
  • 42Barbieri
  • 43Shake-Junior
  • 55Sergeant

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2CalabriaSubstituted forRabbitat 86′minutes
  • 28Thiaw
  • 23Tomori
  • 19Hernández
  • 33KrunicBooked at 64mins
  • 8Tone them
  • 30MessiahBooked at 34minsSubstituted forSaele makersat 56′minutes
  • 10DíazSubstituted forHe runs awayat 82′minutes
  • 17Rafael LeãoSubstituted forBallo-Toureat 82′minutes
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forOrigiat 86′minutes
See also  Leclerc: "I'll give my best in Montecarlo"

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Ballo-Toure
  • 7Judicial
  • 20Rabbit
  • 24kjaer
  • 25Florenzi
  • 27Origi
  • 32He runs away
  • 40Vranckx
  • 46Cage
  • 56Saele makers
  • 83gazebo
  • 90The Ketelaere

