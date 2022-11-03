First Financial 2022-11-03 16:20:28
Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun
The World Gold Council said on the 1st that in the third quarter of this year, many central banks around the world purchased a total of 399 tons of gold, worth about 20 billion US dollars, which helped boost global gold demand. Gold purchases by central banks in the third quarter hit a quarterly record since 2000, the association said; as of September this year, global gold demand had returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Global central bank gold purchases hit record in third quarter
The World Gold Council said on the 1st that in the third quarter of this year, many central banks around the world purchased a total of 399 tons of gold, worth about 20 billion US dollars, which helped boost global gold demand. Gold purchases by central banks in the third quarter hit a quarterly record since 2000, the association said; as of September this year, global gold demand had returned to pre-pandemic levels.