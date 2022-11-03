Home Business Global central bank gold purchases hit record in third quarter
by admin
First Financial 2022-11-03 16:20:28

The World Gold Council said on the 1st that in the third quarter of this year, many central banks around the world purchased a total of 399 tons of gold, worth about 20 billion US dollars, which helped boost global gold demand. Gold purchases by central banks in the third quarter hit a quarterly record since 2000, the association said; as of September this year, global gold demand had returned to pre-pandemic levels.

