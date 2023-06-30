Global Cloud Computing Conference China Station Collaborates with Informa Tech for Grand Cloud Computing Event

Global Cloud Computing Conference China Station to be Held in Partnership with Informa Tech

The upcoming Global Cloud Computing Conference China Station, one of the most highly-anticipated conferences in the field, has announced a collaboration with the renowned information and technology consulting company Informa Tech. The conference will take place at the Pan Pacific Ningbo Hotel on September 21-22, 2023, over the course of two days.

The Global Cloud Computing Conference China Station series conferences have established themselves as the leading platform for the development of China‘s internet and cloud computing sectors. These conferences have been instrumental in introducing the latest global technological advancements to the Chinese IT industry and facilitating discussions on hot topics and future trends.

This year’s China Station of the Global Cloud Computing Conference will focus on the latest research and application of cloud computing technology under the theme “Endless Innovation, Unlimited Application.” Leading experts, scholars, and entrepreneurs from the global cloud computing industry will come together to share their latest achievements and innovations in the field. The conference will also explore the application of cloud computing in industries such as finance, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and more. Discussions will also revolve around ensuring the reliability and sustainable development of cloud computing in terms of security, privacy, and data governance.

The conference will feature renowned experts, scholars, and business representatives from the global cloud computing and internet sectors, who will engage in in-depth discussions and debates on pressing topics. Additionally, an artificial intelligence forum has been added to the conference program to shed light on the development trends of artificial intelligence and its integration with cloud computing technology. Experts will discuss the application of artificial intelligence in the cloud computing field and explore various industries where it can be implemented. Given its status as an important application of cloud computing technology, artificial intelligence is gradually reshaping production and lifestyle.

Leading up to the conference, participants from all walks of life have actively submitted high-quality topics and excellent case studies for consideration. The selection process for the Yunding Award, which recognizes innovative achievements and leadership in the internet, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and other fields, is also underway. The conference aims to showcase cutting-edge technologies and ideas while sharing the latest industry developments and trends.

The collaboration between the Global Cloud Computing Conference China Station and Informa Tech will further enhance the conference’s brand influence and international reach. The partnership promises to deliver high-quality content and extensive networking opportunities to participants. During the conference, senior industry analysts from Omdia, a global technology research institution under Informa Tech, will provide additional content support. Leveraging their professional knowledge and deep understanding of the industry, these analysts will ensure that conference attendees are equipped with the latest trends and comprehensive insights.

The Global Cloud Computing Conference China Station serves as a catalyst for the development of the cloud computing industry in China and globally. It promotes innovation and application of cloud computing technology while providing reliable support for the digital transformation of various industries. The conference eagerly awaits the participation of cloud computing experts, scholars, and entrepreneurs from around the world to discuss new trends and future directions in cloud computing technology.

About the Organizer:

Informa PLC is an international B2B exhibition, academic publishing, and business information group. The group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index. With the goal of promoting trade, business development, and communication across various industries and professional markets, Informa PLC provides professional digital resources, connects different industries, and fosters continuous learning to aid better decision-making.

Informa Markets, a professional exhibition organizer under Informa Group, hosts more than 550 international B2B events and brands across various fields, including information technology, network security, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, infrastructure, security, hospitality, and food and beverage. By facilitating face-to-face exhibitions and offering professional data and executable solutions, Informa Markets provides global customers and partners with opportunities to participate, experience, and engage in transactions.

Informa Tech, another professional B2B business-oriented department within the Informa Group, caters to global technology companies and professionals. With over 1,000 colleagues worldwide, Informa Tech aids in making informed technical decisions by providing market insight products such as research, media, and training, as well as market access services. The department serves several professional markets, including network security, enterprise technology, media and entertainment, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things. Informa Tech’s research reports have over 14,000 professional subscribers annually, its events attract more than 225,000 delegates each year, and nearly 4 million individuals visit its digital community monthly. The department also boasts market-leading event brands, including Black Hat, GDC, London Tech Week, and Africa Tech Festival.

With the joint efforts of the Global Cloud Computing Conference China Station and Informa Tech, this grand cloud computing event promises to inject new energy into the cloud computing industry’s development in China and worldwide. The conference will promote innovation and application of cloud computing technology, providing high-quality and reliable support for the digital transformation of various industries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

