Yang Hansen Shines as Chinese Center in U19 Men’s Basketball World Cup

The U19 Men’s Basketball World Cup is in full swing, with young national teams from around the world competing for the championship. One player who has been making waves in the tournament is Chinese center, Yang Hansen.

Hansen, who stands at an impressive height of 2.16 meters, has caught the attention of FIBA with his exceptional skills on the court. Described as a “Chinese teenager with many things worth paying attention to,” Hansen’s performance has been nothing short of wonderful.

Despite not winning the group stage, the Chinese men’s basketball team has shown great tenacity and skill in their matches against strong opponents such as France, Canada, Spain, and the United States. In their 1/8 final match against the US team, the Chinese team displayed an impressive 14-2 attack in the third quarter, momentarily taking the lead against a powerful opponent.

At the heart of their success is Yang Hansen, the team’s main center. His statistics in points, rebounds, blocks, and assists are all among the best in the team. Notably, his rebounding and shot-blocking abilities have proven to be a major deterrent against European and American players. In the first game against the French team, Hansen scored 14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks, earning him the title of the team’s best player. In their match against the US team, he scored 8 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 6 blocks, ranking first in the team with an efficiency value of 23.

Despite the attention he has received for his excellent performance, Hansen remains humble and acknowledges that he has room for improvement, particularly in controlling mistakes. He expressed his desire to showcase his full potential on the court, even against strong opponents.

The Qingdao men’s basketball coaching staff has been closely monitoring Hansen’s performance in the World Cup. The head coach, Liu Weiwei, expressed support for players representing their country at various levels, and mentioned that a training plan will be developed for Hansen based on his individual needs. Hansen himself is excited about the opportunity to play in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) and is looking forward to joining his team in Qingdao to prepare for the upcoming season.

As the U19 Men’s Basketball World Cup continues, all eyes are on Yang Hansen and his remarkable potential as a Chinese center. With his talent and determination, he is set to make a significant impact both internationally and in the CBA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

